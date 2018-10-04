North Platte Police seek suspect accused of shooting into residence

North Platte Police are seeking to apprehend a suspect in a shooting incident reported around 2:13am on September 28, 2018. Officer Beth Kerr says officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of West 20th Street where a caller advised they heard gunshots outside. Bullet holes were found in a residence that was occupied at the time of the shooting.

Officer Kerr says probable cause has been developed to arrest 22-year-old Charles Robinson for discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He has not yet been located and is described as being a white male, 6’0, 170 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement.