North Platte Qwik Stop robber sought

Courtesy/North Platte Quik Stop Robbery — Video obtained from convenience store surveillance — North Platte Police Department .

North Platte, Neb. — North Platte Police are looking for an armed subject who robbed a local Kwik Stop convenience store in the early hours of Tuesday. At about 2:30 a.m., a clerk at the store in the 1400 block of Rodeo Road reported that a man entered the store and pointed a gun at him and ordered him to take all the money out of the register.

The suspect ordered the clerk to the back of the store and fled out of the front, taking just over $200 in cash. Officers responded, but the suspect had already fled. A witness said the suspect took off in a dark-colored sedan. Police posted a video of the incident on their Facebook page. Police said there will be further footage or photos released of the sedan.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 308-534-8400 or call the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789.