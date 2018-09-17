North Platte shooting death under investigation

North Platte, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died after a shooting Friday night at Centennial Park. North Platte Police issued a news release about the incident:
At 9:15 PM on Friday, September 14, 2018, members of the North Platte Police Department responded to Great Plains Health on the report of a patient receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a friend met up with two other people in Centennial Park. The suspects were driving an older model green car and shortly after the meeting, a disturbance erupted. Gunshots were fired and the suspects fled the area. The victim was transported to the hospital by his friend. The victim was identified as 22 year old Ethan Pohlmeier. He died as a result of the gunshot wounds.
The suspects left Centennial Park traveling north on Union Ave. Police would like to review video footage of any residential surveillance cameras available in this area. If anyone has information about the suspects or their vehicle, please contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789.
Police describe the shooting as an open homicide investigation and no arrests have been made.
According to North Platte police: