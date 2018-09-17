class="post-template-default single single-post postid-335487 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
North Platte shooting death under investigation | KRVN Radio

North Platte shooting death under investigation

BY North Platte Police Department | September 17, 2018
Home News Regional News
North Platte shooting death under investigation

North Platte, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died after a shooting Friday night at Centennial Park.  North Platte Police issued a news release about the incident:

At 9:15 PM on Friday, September 14, 2018, members of the North Platte Police Department responded to Great Plains Health on the report of a patient receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a friend met up with two other people in Centennial Park.  The suspects were driving an older model green car and shortly after the meeting, a disturbance erupted.  Gunshots were fired and the suspects fled the area.  The victim was transported to the hospital by his friend.  The victim was identified as 22 year old Ethan Pohlmeier.  He died as a result of the gunshot wounds.  

The suspects left Centennial Park traveling north on Union Ave.  Police would like to review video footage of any residential surveillance cameras available in this area.  If anyone has information about the suspects or their vehicle, please contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789.

Police describe the shooting as an open homicide investigation and no arrests have been made.

 

 

 

According to North Platte police:

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments