North Platte woman cited for keeping pig in backyard

North Platte woman cited for keeping pig in backyard

BY KRVN News | November 30, 2017
North Platte Police Department has cited a North Platte woman on suspicion of having a prohibited animal in a residential area. The Police Department says Animal Control received a complaint of a pig living in the back yard of North Plate residence. Pigs are among animals prohibited from living in residential area of the community. Animal control informed the owner of the pig about the city ordinance and asked her to have it removed on multiple occasions but, it remains in the backyard. Forty-nine-year-old Amy Shaver was then issued the citation on Tuesday November 28, 2017.

