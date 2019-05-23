North Platte woman federally indicted

A North Platte woman has been federally indicted on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Twenty-nine-year-old(29) Sara Haugh was among 32 defendants recently indicted by a federal Grand Jury.

The case stems from an investigation by North Platte Police Department. A search warrant was executed on her home on March 12, 2019. Numerous drug related items were seized along with a handgun and about $2,100 in currency. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 20 years’ imprisonment, $1,000,000 fine, 3-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.