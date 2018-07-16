class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323360 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
North Platte woman killed in crash just west of Lincoln

BY Associated Press | July 16, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. – Police say a North Platte woman has been killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the crash happened Friday evening when a sport utility vehicle went out of control while trying to pass a semitrailer and hit a guardrail before rolling on its side.

Lincoln police say the driver, 57-year-old Ladonna Schmidt, died at the scene.

An adult passenger in the SUV suffered injuries not believed to be
life-threatening. A small child buckled into a child safety seat in the back of the SUV was not injured.

