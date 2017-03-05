North Platte’s 1st Annual Tanking Race

(North Platte, Nebraska, February 28, 2017) – The North Platte Area Sports Commission’s presents the 1st Annual North Platte Tanking Race on April 1, 2017!

Gather your closest friends, family, coworkers and costumes and get ready to have some fun! Teams of 4 will race down the North Platte River in true Nebraska fashion – stock tanks! Your team will race from Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area to Cody Park and will use your paddles to maneuver your way through the water, ice and sand bars! Don’t forget to plan your costumes and tank decorations to win prizes!! After the finish line, head on over to Wild Bill’s for a post event celebration and enjoy a FREE Beer (21+ ONLY)! To register, contact Courtney at the North Platte Visitors Bureau at 308-221-6865.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the North Platte Area Sports Commission! For more information on the North Platte Area Sports Commission go to PlayNorthPlatte.com!

Tank Race Poster