North Platte’s Rail Days festival is seeking step-on guides

(North Platte, Nebraska, August 15, 2018) The North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau is partnering with the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center in seeking ambassadors for our community to act as step-on guides for the bus tours of Bailey Yards during the 2018 North Platte Rail Days.

The bus tours of Bailey Yard are the most widely anticipated event of North Platte Rail Days. Already visitors from more than 32 different states and three foreign countries are among the ticket holders. Step-on guides will entertain the visitors with tales about North Platte as the buses travel from Cody Park to Bailey Yard. At Bailey Yard Union Pacific Railroad employees take over to narrate the tour of the yard.

The step-on guides have the opportunity to create a memorable experience for these visitors and to leave them with a favorable impression of North Platte, our rich heritage, friendly people and the many events and activities that make our community so special. No experience is necessary, just a desire to enhance the experience for these North Platte Rail Days visitors.

The bus tours of Bailey Yard depart from Cody Park every half hour on September 22, beginning at 11:30pm and continuing until 6:00pm. Each round trip will last approximately two hours. A script outlining the highlights of North Platte history and current attractions will be provided. Anyone interested in volunteering at a step-on guide is encouraged to contact Courtney Fegter at the North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau at 532-4729 or cfegter@visitnorthplatte.com.