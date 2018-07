Clearwater, Neb. — Authorities say a man died after a farm accident in northeast Nebraska.

Antelope County deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol were sent around 5:50 p.m. Monday to the farm, which sits about 5 miles northwest of Clearwater.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that the injured man they found was taken to Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh

He died there. Authorities say he’d been using an auger in a grain bin.

The man’s been identified as 52-year-old Robert Pokorny.