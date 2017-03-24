NPCC introduces girls to career opportunities

Taser demonstrations, nervous system scans, robotics – students at the Expanding Your Horizons conference participated in a variety of exercises that encouraged them to think outside the box in terms of career opportunities.

A total of 315 middle school girls from 16 area high schools attended the conference Thursday at North Platte Community College. Interest in the event grows every year.

“We’ve been doing this conference for over two decades,” said Bridget Lange, test center coordinator for the college. “The purpose of it is to introduce young girls to STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] related careers, which are not traditional fields for women. Expanding Your Horizons is actually a nationwide effort, but this is the only conference we know of in Nebraska.”

The day began with some words of inspiration by Kelly Rippen, the college’s area dean of enrollment management. Rippen encouraged the girls to think of five positive words to describe themselves and to put those words into their phones for easy reference.

She told them happiness is something they can decide ahead of time and recommended they choose careers to fit their personalities.

“I want you to be unique,” said Rippen. “One of the greatest things you can wear is confidence, and that is a choice you make.”

The girls then split into groups and attended breakout sessions to learn about the various professions. Firefighter/paramedic, physical therapist, land surveyor, meteorologist, veterinarian, X-ray technician, protection engineer, personal trainer, horticulturist, railroad switchman, mental health counselor and even a mad scientist were some of the options.

Among other things, the students made a mock-up of a nuclear power plant then sent a robot inside to control a fictitious emergency. They built flashlights, tried on firefighting gear, practiced using a digital camera and learned about proper nutrition – not just for themselves, but also for their pets.

“I like that it’s all girls here today,” said Paige VanSkiver, an eighth grader from Sutherland. “Even the instructors are women. There are fewer distractions that way. We can just have a fun day being ourselves and bonding.”

Valerie Kershner, a life skills teacher at Sutherland Public Schools, said she took 22 students to the conference.

“We come every year,” said Kershner. “I think it’s a great opportunity to expose them to different career pathways, to encourage them to think about their future and to help them build confidence outside the classroom.”

Schools from all over the western half of Nebraska attended the conference. Those from Burwell, Big Springs, Mullen and Wallace were among those who traveled the farthest.