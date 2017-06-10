NPCC offers solar eclipse photography class

The Great American Eclipse of 2017 doesn’t have to be a one-time experience. It can be relived for years to come thanks to digital photography.

A new class offered by North Platte Community College Art Instructor Dik Haneline, will help photography enthusiasts learn how to capture the natural phenomenon and preserve it for future generations.

The class, “Photographing the Solar Eclipse 2017,” will begin at 6 p.m. on June 23 in Room 135 of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus. There will be additional sessions July 7, Aug. 21 and Aug. 31.

Instruction will include the basics of digital photography as well as the equipment and techniques needed to take pictures of the sun.

The class will photograph the eclipse on Aug. 21. That will be followed by a group critique of the images.

A digital single-lens reflex camera with a minimum focal length of 300 mm is recommended for the class. The fee is $45.

People can register or receive more information by calling the Business and Community Education department at NPCC at 535-3678.