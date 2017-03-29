NPCC to offer grant development/writing workshop

The Business and Community Education department at North Platte Community College will offer a Professional Grant Development and Writing workshop on April 22.

The training will address the strategic planning that goes into writing grants, including a needs statement, mission, goals, objectives, activities, evaluation, personnel and budgets.

Instructor Bonnie Kruse will lead engaging, interactive exercises and discussions to help the class better understand how to research, write and develop specific projects.

Donor diversity, key search engines and the conversion of ideas into fundable projects will be among the topics covered.

Participants will also learn how to locate grants, identify critical sections of successful proposals and demonstrate the commitment and innovation to propel their submissions beyond others.

They will leave with a better understanding of the diversity of the funding community and an idea of how to respond to various funding agency guidelines.

The class will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the W.W. Wood Building on NPCC’s North Campus. The fee is $65.

Registration can be done online at https://register.centerforenterprise.com, or by calling (308) 535-3614.