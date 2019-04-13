NPPD increasing incentives to help with flood recovery

Columbus, Neb. -– Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and its participating wholesale customers will be increasing three residential EnergyWise SM incentives, to help those affected by the recent historic and devastating flooding.

Beginning April 1, 2019, the incentive amounts have been increased for High-Efficiency Heat Pump, the Heat Pump Water Heater and Cooling Tune-Up programs. These incentives will increase by approximately 33 percent, through December 31, 2019 and are available to all customers, not just those recuperating from flood

damage. Programs are available to customers of NPPD and participating wholesale utility customers.

“Retail and wholesale customers of NPPD, as well as our employees, have been impacted by the recent flooding, and many people are in the midst of salvaging what’s left,” says NPPD Vice-President of Customer and Corporate Services Ken Curry. “We are increasing these incentives through the end of the year to help our

customers who are beginning to rebuild.” In addition, through August 1, 2019, the Nebraska Energy Office, in conjunction with Nebraska lending institutions, is offering under the Dollar and Energy Savings Loan Program, 1% loans to assist those impacted by the flooding to repair their homes, provided the home has not been

condemned.

For more information visit: http://www.neo.ne.gov/loan/floodemergency.html#loans

“Nebraska has a long road to recovery, and we hope this boost provides a positive opportunity for our customers,“ added Curry. “Our mission is to ‘Safely generate and deliver reliable, low cost, sustainable energy and related services, while providing outstanding customer service’ and we believe this increase falls in line with

providing that outstanding customer service.”

For a more detailed look at incentive programs offered by NPPD, including those that are being increased, check out https://www.nppd.com/save-money/incentives-programs.