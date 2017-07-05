NPPD July board meeting set for York

Columbus, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors will hold its monthly meeting in York, rather than its normal location at NPPD’s headquarters in Columbus.

The Board meeting will be held Thursday, July 13 at Holthus Convention Center located at 3130 Holen Avenue in York and will begin at 9 a.m. with concurrent committee meetings for Energy Supply and Support Services followed by a Budget Commmittee Meeting at approximately 10 a.m.

The full Board meeting will follow, starting off with an official welcome from NPPD Board chairman member Ken Kunze of York, and the Board’s strategic business session.

The public comment period will take place at 10:30 a.m.

NPPD’s Board of Directors periodically conducts one of its meetings each year at other locations across the state to provide more opportunities for the public to attend.

A full Board agenda will be posted at http://www.nppd.com/about-us/board-of-directors/meetings on or before July 7.