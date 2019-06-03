NRRA GM & CEO announces plans to step down

Nebraska Rural Radio Association General Manager and CEO Craig Larson announced that he plans to step down from his position on January 1 st . Larson informed the NRRA Board of Directors at their quarterly meeting in April.

Larson has been with the ag media company for 24 years, serving the last 8 years as General

Manager and CEO.

“I want to express the gratitude of the Board of Directors for all of Craig’s inspired leadership,

vision, and contribution to the NRRA,” said board president Ben Steffen of Humboldt. “With Craig at the helm, the company has grown considerably over the last several years and strengthened our position of leadership serving the industry and the community. Craig’s team building, communication, and vision have been instrumental in that growth. We could not be

more proud of Craig’s accomplishments and the way he has moved the NRRA forward.”

In 2015 NRRA purchased radio stations in Cozad and York. A year earlier, the NRRA started providing ag programming to affiliate radio stations across the state. Current affiliates include stations in Chadron, Sidney, Nebraska City, Beatrice and Fairbury.

A news bureau and production facility were added in 2017 at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln, allowing for more audio and video capabilities from the eastern part of the state.

Larson, a Loomis native and graduate of Kearney State College, said the timing seemed right for him to step aside.

“I’ve been in radio close to 40 years,” he said. “It’s important to walk away while you still can and while I’m young enough to pursue other opportunities. I’ve been blessed to be part of a great team. We have dozens of professional men and women in this company. They’ve done the heavy lifting all these years. They are the reason the NRRA enjoys such a great reputation across the state and around the country.”

A search for Larson’s replacement has already begun.

The NRRA is the only radio group owned by farmers and ranchers. Stations consist of flagship KRVN in Lexington, KNEB in Scottsbluff, KTIC in West Point, KAMI in Cozad and KAWL/Max Country in York.