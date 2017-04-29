NSC Mud Run Set for Aug. 26

Lincoln—Nebraska Sports Council officials announced that Nebraska’s longest-running mud/obstacle race, The Mud Run, will take place Saturday, Aug. 26 at Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln. The fun begins at 9 a.m. with the mini-Mud Run, followed by the 3-mile events, including 3-person tethered teams, at 10 a.m. Those interested can register or find information at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.

The 11th annual Mud Run, sponsored by Nebraska Lottery and Scheels, features a course laden with more than a dozen obstacles, including a creek crossing, multiple mud pits, fire jump, and the NSC’s signature, a giant slip-n-slide. Deadlines are Aug. 25 for the 1-mile Mini-Mud Run and Aug. 22 for the 3-mile. However, runners can save money if registered by July 1.

More than 1,500 runners from more than 70 Nebraska communities and surrounding states are expected to take part. All participants receive a Mud Run soft t-shirt, coupon for a free Arby’s Roast Beef sandwich, a free age-appropriate beverage (Gatorade or beer), and access to the post-race party featuring a photo backdrop, vendor giveaways, music, food and beverages. Awards include medals for the top three male and female finishers in each age group and finisher medals for all other runners.

Other contributing partners include Bennet Fire & Rescue, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln Track Club, Arby’s, CrossFit Lincoln, Gana Trucking & Excavating, LinPepCo, Screed Solutions, Sysco-Lincoln, Tinius Plumbing and Vinnie Krikac State Farm Agency. Other participating businesses and organizations include Lancaster County Emergency Management, Funds2Orgs, Medical Reserve Corps, Midwest Medical Transport, Muhlbach Enterprises, Precision Race Results, JA Concrete, Ash Fire & Safety and Norland Pure.

The Nebraska Sports Council is a 501 c 3 non-profit organization with a mission of providing quality sports competition and promoting healthy lifestyle choices. Learn more at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.