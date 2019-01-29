class="post-template-default single single-post postid-362305 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
NSP Bomb Squad Disposes of Grenade in Talmage | KRVN Radio

NSP Bomb Squad Disposes of Grenade in Talmage

BY Associated Press | January 29, 2019
Lincoln, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad have safely disposed of a grenade found in a dumpster in Talmage.

The grenade was found in a dumpster as a home was being cleaned out. The resident of the home had passed away. Those who found the grenade contacted the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office who contacted the NSP Bomb Squad for assistance.

NSP Hazardous Device Technicians safely removed the grenade from the area and destroyed it with a counter charge.

“If you ever find a grenade or other explosive device, call the authorities immediately and do not attempt to move it,” said Lt. Dain Hicks, Commander of the NSP Bomb Squad. “These devices can be extremely dangerous and must be handled by trained experts.”

NSP has Hazardous Device Technicians stationed throughout the state to work with local authorities for this type of situation.

