NSP Carrier Enforcement Completes Operation Safe Driver Week

Lincoln, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division have completed a number of activities and operations as part of “Operation Safe Driver”, a national initiative organized by the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

During the week-long effort, which ran from July 15-21, Carrier Enforcement Troopers took 305 enforcement actions, primarily related to moving violations. The enforcement covered drivers operating commercial and non-commercial motor vehicles. NSP issued citations and warnings for speeding (212), improper lane change (13), following too closely (8), failure to obey a traffic control device (6), and no seat belt (6), among other violations. Troopers also performed 32 motorist assists.

“We’re proud to participate in “Operation Safe Driver’ year after year,” said Captain Gerry Krolikowski. “Keeping Nebraska roads safe is a team effort. From education to enforcement, we all do our part.”

NSP would like to thank the Nebraska Trucking Association for their continued partnership by encouraging safe-driving from commercial drivers in Nebraska. NSP and members of the Nebraska Trucking Association cooperated for two Trooper in a Truck programs as part of “Operation Safe Driver” last week.