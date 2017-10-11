NSP Continues Safety Education to Reduce Teen Crashes

OCTOBER 10, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), in conjunction with partners at the Nebraska Department of Transportation, continues efforts to educate youth on safe driving.

Troopers throughout Nebraska conducted 60 safety presentations from July through September, with a focus on seat belts and teen drivers. The presentations included the Rollover Simulator, Seat Belt Convincer, and Driving Simulator, reaching roughly 97,000 people with the message that seat belts save lives.

From October through December, NSP will continue education efforts utilizing grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).

According to the Nebraska Strategic Highway Safety Plan, teen drivers ages 16-20 represent the highest number of unbelted fatalities. More than half of young drivers involved in a fatal crash were not wearing seat belts, with males representing 68% of young, unbelted drivers.

“Now that schools are in full swing, Troopers have a great opportunity to spread valuable safety messages across the state,” said Major Russ Stanczyk, Acting Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We look forward to hosting many events at schools and businesses throughout Nebraska to demonstrate the

importance of wearing seat belts and driving safely.”

Those interested in scheduling a safety presentation can visit the Community Policing/Safety Programs page of the NSP website for information.