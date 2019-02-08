NSP Encourages Subscriptions for Endangered Missing Advisories

FEBRUARY 8, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — In just over a year, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) system has received widespread support and participation throughout the state. The EMA system has helped law enforcement agencies locate a vulnerable, missing person several times in the first year since its inception.

“The coordination of media and the public has been a tremendous help in multiple occasions that an EMA has been issued,” said Captain Jeromy McCoy, Nebraska State Patrol AMBER Alert/EMA Coordinator. “The more people we have participating in the system, the faster we’re able to spread information about a missing, vulnerable person.”

The EMA messages are delivered directly to subscribers via text message or email. Since the EMA launch in early 2018, more than 4,400 Nebraskans have subscribed to receive the alerts.

Since it began, 24 Endangered Missing Advisories have been issued in Nebraska. The alerts are issued on a regional basis, so subscribers only receive alerts targeted to their specific area.

“This time of year, it’s especially important that we are able to quickly spread the word about a vulnerable, missing person,” said Captain McCoy. “Winter weather conditions can greatly increase the danger to a vulnerable person who is missing.”

To subscribe: visit the EMA section of the NSP website. Subscribing to receive EMA alerts is free and NSP does not use subscriber information for any reason other than to issue the alerts.