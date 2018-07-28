NSP Issues Large Fine to Lincoln Refuse Hauler

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division have issued a civil penalty totaling more than $76,000 against Lincoln-based Husker Refuse LLC.

The investigation, which began in February, stemmed from a pattern of repeated weight violation discovered during roadside contacts made by Nebraska State Troopers.

This led to the review of six months of records from the City of Lincoln landfill, leading to the discovery of an additional 385 violations. The total penalty amount is $76,175.

“It’s important that motor carriers understand the weight limitations to include licensing requirements prior to operating on Nebraska highways,” said Captain Gerry Krolikowski, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement.