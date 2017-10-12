NSP Makes Arrest Following Standoff Near Hoskins

OCTOBER 12, 2017 (NORFOLK, NEB.) — Members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT Team arrested a man early this morning following a standoff that lasted more than six hours.

The incident occurred at 55833 853rd Road in Wayne County, approximately five miles northwest of Hoskins. NSP SWAT was requested after Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to execute an arrest warrant from Madison County against Davion Seizys, 27, of Norfolk.

Following the attempt, the suspect barricaded himself in the upstairs portion of the residence. NSP set up a perimeter around the residence and initiated SWAT procedures at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11. There were weapons present in the home and it was believed that the suspect could have been in possession of them during the standoff.

After the suspect refused to exit the residence for several hours, the NSP SWAT Team breached a door to gain entry and was able to take Seizys into custody without further incident at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 12.

NSP utilized multiple assets throughout the standoff including K9 units, the NSP helicopter, and a robot. Seizys has been turned over to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.