NSP Makes Arrest for Clay County Courthouse Bomb Threat

(LINCOLN, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a man after a bomb threat was called in to the Clay County Courthouse in late June.

The event occurred on June 27, when an unknown person called the courthouse and made a bomb threat. The courthouse was evacuated and NSP bomb technicians conducted a search. Nothing suspicious

was found.

Investigators have since identified and arrested Dylan Johnson, 19, of Ong, Nebraska. Johnson was lodged in Clay County Jail on charges of Making Terroristic Threats and Threat to Use a Bomb. Both charges are class IV felonies.