NSP, Others Take Part in Traffic Incident Management Exercise

JUNE 29, 2018 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and many other entities participated in an exercise this week in North Platte to unify all entities who respond to a critical traffic incident.

The exercise included a mock crash, with response from law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire departments, road management officials, and tow operators. The concept allows for each discipline to focus on their job, allowing others to do their work.

“This exercise was important because it allows us to coordinate with other agencies to develop a common sense approach to these major incidents,” said Captain Martin Denton, Commander of NSP Troop D – North Platte. “When everyone is on the same page before they arrive on scene, the coordinated response is very efficient and much safer.”

Participants included the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Department of Transportation, North Platte Fire Department, North Platte Police Department, Region 51 (Lincoln County) Emergency Management, Kearney Towing, Herbst Towing, Big Red Towing, Great Plains Health Life Net / Air Methods, and Union Pacific. Several other agencies and businesses from the surrounding area attended to observe.

The exercise was facilitated by the 3rd Traffic Incident Management System (TIMS) group in Nebraska. The event took place at S. Victoria Lane in North Platte on Wednesday, June 27.