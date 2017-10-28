NSP Participates in Operation Safe Driver Week

LINCOLN, Ne. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made contact with 691 drivers as part of “Operation Safe Driver.”

The program is run in cooperation with the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

During the week-long effort from October 15-21, Troopers issued 1,543 citations and warnings to drivers of both commercial and non-commercial vehicles. Citations and warnings were issued for speeding (498), failure to obey a traffic control device (34), improper lane change (35), and no seat belt (25).

“The week of ‘Operation Safe Driver’ is a great opportunity for community outreach activities as well as enforcement on the road,” said Captain Gerry Krolikowski, Carrier Enforcement Division Commander. “We want to thank the Nebraska Trucking Association for their continued partnership in working to encourage safe-driving from commercial drivers around the state.”

NSP Troopers made safety presentations for the Nebraska Trucking Association, Lincoln County Leadership, and the City of Lincoln, in addition to other efforts throughout the week. Troopers also conducted two Trooper in a Truck operations during the week.