NSP Plans Independence Day Holiday Enforcement

(LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol will put in extra hours in an effort to keep

Nebraska roads safe over the July 4th holiday.

Beginning Monday, July 3 and continuing through Wednesday, July 5, troopers and communications specialists

will put in overtime hours thanks in part to a $15,960 grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway

Safety Office.

“The Fourth of July is a great time to celebrate with family and friends,” said Colonel Brad Rice,

Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s important that motorists and law enforcement work together

to prevent accidents and save lives as traffic increases on Nebraska roadways. Drivers can contribute to that

effort by complying with traffic safety laws.”

The special enforcement will include vehicle checks and high visibility patrols across the state with an

emphasis on decreasing impaired driving. Motorists are encouraged to wear their seat belts, obey the posted

speed limits, pay extra attention in work zones, and never drive impaired or distracted.

For information on special enforcement activities over the July 4th holiday, call your nearest Nebraska State

Patrol Troop Area Headquarters. You may also view a calendar of selected NSP enforcement activities by

clicking on the link on the Nebraska State Patrol homepage: https://statepatrol.nebraska. gov/.