NSP Plans Special DUI Enforcement for Czech Days in Wilber

Lincoln, Neb. — As thousands gather in Wilber for Nebraska’s famous Czech Days festival this weekend, Nebraska State Troopers will conduct special enforcement operations focused on reducing the potential for alcohol-related crashes.

The special enforcement will run from Friday, August 3, through Sunday, August 5, in Saline County. Troopers will perform saturation patrols and vehicle checkpoints to check for drunk drivers.

“Czech Days always brings large crowds to Wilber,” said Captain Lance Rogers, Commander of Troop H – Lincoln. “With those crowds come an increase in traffic volume and the potential for impaired drivers. We encourage all attendees to plan ahead and designate a driver if they plan to drink.”

This operation is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $2,200 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.