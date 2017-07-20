NSP Plans Special Enforcement in Butler County

(LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Headquarters Troop – Lincoln will partner with the Butler Community Coalition for a special enforcement this weekend, July 21-22.

The enforcement coincides with the weekend of the Butler County Fair, held in David City. NSP will provide an increased emphasis on alcohol-related offenses while enforcing all violations on state, county and city highways. The enforcement will include high visibility saturation patrols and vehicle checks.

“County fairs are a great tradition across Nebraska,” said Captain Lance Rogers, Commander of Headquarters Troop. “This enforcement will provide important coverage of the area, but also an important reminder for all drivers to obey traffic laws and never drive impaired or distracted.”

The special enforcement is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $1,000 from the Butler Community Coalition.