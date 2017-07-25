NSP Removes Impaired Driver in Butler County Selective

DAVID CITY, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Headquarters Troop – Lincoln removed one impaired driver from the road during a special enforcement running July 21-22 in Butler County.

The enforcement was in partnership with the Butler County Believes in Youth and Community Coalition (BBYC) and coincided with the Butler County Fair, held in David City. During the enforcement, NSP made contact with 186 people.

Troopers conducted a vehicle check on Highway 15 and two selective enforcement operations in the area. One person was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. One person was cited for Driving Under Suspension and another for Minor In Possession.

The special enforcement was funding in part by a grant for $1,000 from the Butler County Believes in Youth and Community Coalition (BBYC).