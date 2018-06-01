class="post-template-default single single-post postid-314787 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
NSP Seeks Public Help in Locating Child Exploitation Suspect

BY Nebraska State Patrol | June 1, 2018
Courtesy photo from Nebraska State Patrol. Jason Hornkohl

JUNE 1, 2018 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.)  — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) are seeking the public’s help in locating the subject of a child exploitation investigation.

On Thursday, May 10, NSP Investigators served a search warrant at a residence in Ogallala in response to a NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) cyber tip-line report of suspected child exploitation offenses. Pursuant to the warrant, multiple items were seized from the residence.

An arrest warrant has been issued for an occupant of the home: Jason Hornkohl, 39.

The current whereabouts of Hornkohl are unknown. Any person with knowledge of his current location is encouraged to share that information with either the Nebraska State Patrol or with their local law enforcement agency. The NSP tip-line can be reached at (308) 535-8137.

 

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
