NSP Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person

North Platte, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is seeking the public’s help in locating a person wanted on multiple charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued in Chase County for 30 year old Kody G. Huff, for the following offenses: first degree assault, kidnapping, terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

According to an arrest affidavit, a man says he was offered a ride from McCook to his residence in Stratton, Nebraska late on the evening of Saturday, June 9th by a man he knew only as “Kody.” The man says he, Kody, and another man got into what he described as an SUV or crossover vehicle and says instead of going to his residence in Stratton, Kody, who was driving, went to a residence in rural Enders, Nebraska, in Chase County.

The man says while at the residence early Sunday, June 10, Kody threatened him and shot one round from a handgun into the air and then shot him in the lower right leg. The man says after getting shot, Kody, made him get down on his hands and knees and stood over him and shot another round into the ground near his head.

The pair then gave the wounded man a ride back to his residence in Stratton, stopping in Wauneta to purchase gasoline for the vehicle, which security footage at the Sinclair gas station revealed to be a Pontiac Montana minivan. The injured man sought medical treatment at McCook Community Hospital for the gunshot wound to his lower right leg. He was transferred to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney and was released on Monday, June 11. Following a Nebraska State Patrol investigation, a warrant for the arrest of Kody Huff was issued.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kody Huff, please call the NSP tip line at (308) 535-8137.