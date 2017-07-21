NSP Teams with Five Midwest States for “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine”

(LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will take part in a regional special enforcement designed to crack down on speeding. “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine” will run from July 21-23 in Nebraska and five other Midwest states: Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

NSP will have extra troopers working on Interstate 80 and other major highways throughout the state, looking for speeders. The enforcement places an emphasis on issuing citations for speeding, rather than warnings.

“We’d like to thank the Iowa State Patrol for organizing this latest regional effort,” said Major Russ Stanczyk, Acting Superintendent for the Nebraska State Patrol. “We share the goal of keeping this weekend free of fatalities on all major interstates and highways in the six-state region. Drivers can do their part by voluntarily complying with traffic safety laws and obeying posted speed limits.”