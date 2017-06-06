class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240505 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
NSP to Participate in International Roadcheck 2017

BY Nebraska State Patrol | June 6, 2017
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol.

JUNE 6, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division will participate in the 30th annual International Roadcheck for three days, from June 6-8, 2017.

The initiative, sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), will include high-volume, high-visibility inspections of large trucks and buses throughout North America. The enforcement emphasizes overall commercial vehicle safety, focusing on Level I inspections. A Level I inspection is a comprehensive check of the vehicle and the driver.

The NSP Carrier Enforcement Division will join its counterparts across North America working day and night during the three-day enforcement. Vehicle and driver checks will take place at stationary weigh stations in conjunction with roving patrols across the state.

