NSP Troop E Special Enforcement Removes Fourteen Impaired Drivers

(LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E – Scottsbluff removed 14 impaired drivers from the road during a two-month-long special enforcement effort. The enforcement in Scotts Bluff County was designed to reduce the potential for serious injury and fatality crashes.

From May 1 through June 30, the Nebraska State Patrol, in conjunction with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, conducted vehicle checks and high visibility patrols thanks in part to a $13,900 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).

The enforcement included high frequency, high volume sobriety checkpoints on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights over consecutive weekends coinciding with heavy traffic events.

In addition to the 14 impaired driving arrests, citations and warnings were also issued for speeding (3), open container (33), minor in possession (7), driving under suspension (6), seat belt violation (9), and violation of child passenger safety law (7). The enforcement also led to the arrest of 27 people for drug possession.

“This enforcement demonstrates the importance of sober driving,” said Lt. Kevin Krzyzanowski. “NSP will keep working together with the public to keep our roads safe.”