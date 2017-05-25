NSP Troopers Honored by MADD

Lincoln, Neb.- Several sworn members of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) were honored during the 18th annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Hero Awards on Wednesday.

Each year, MADD honors law enforcement officers for their daily work to keep drinking and drugged drivers off Nebraska’s roads. This year’s ceremony was held Tuesday, May 23 in Lincoln.

“These Troopers are recognized by our public safety partner MADD for their relentless work in removing impaired drivers from Nebraska roadways,” said Colonel Brad Rice, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our MADD partnership and focus on this important traffic safety mission helps keep Nebraska safe.”

The Troopers listed below were recognized by MADD for their dedication and commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens of Nebraska.

Troop A-Omaha

Adult DUI Enforcement

Trp. Jeremy Thorson #393

Troop B-Norfolk

Adult DUI Enforcement

Trp. Raymond Johnson #146

Troop D-North Platte

Adult DUI Enforcement

Trp. Justin Buhlke #12

Troop E-Scottsbluff

Adult DUI Enforcement

Trp. Brandon Buhlke #112

Troop H-Lincoln

Adult DUI Enforcement

Adult DUI Enforcement Team

Trp. Mike Thorson #394

Trp. John Lukesh #342

Trp. Tyler Kroenke #51