NSP Urges Caution, as Snowstorm Hits State

JANUARY 24, 2017 (SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB.) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is urging motorists to be extra cautious in parts of the state where snow is making travel difficult and dangerous. More than a foot of snow has already fallen in parts of western Nebraska, and the wind is expected to pick up this afternoon, causing blowing and drifting. This storm is expected to spread north and east over a large portion of the state through Wednesday. Travelers are urged to keep up-to-date on the latest weather and road conditions.

“This storm is creating hazardous driving conditions, and travel is not recommended in the Scottsbluff area”, said Captain Jamey Balthazor, Commander of Nebraska State Patrol Troop E-Scottsbluff.

The Nebraska State Patrol issues the following reminders for motorists traveling in extreme weather conditions:

· Blowing and drifting snow can reduce visibility. Travel only when necessary. Always wear your seat belt and never drive faster than conditions allow.

· If you must travel, use well-traveled routes and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

· Let others know when you are going, when you will arrive, and what route you are taking.

· If you do become stranded while traveling, stay with your vehicle until help arrives. Wind chill and freezing temperatures can be life threatening.

· If your vehicle does become stuck, run your motor sparingly and keep a window cracked to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide.

· Carry a red flag or bandana in your car and attach it to the outside to signal you are in trouble.

Travelers can check on road closures and conditions by using 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system can be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year, by dialing 511, or online at < www.511.nebraska.gov >.

A Nebraska 511 mobile app is also available to download at no cost for smartphone users. Simply search your app provider for Nebraska 511.

Motorists in need of emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline when safe to do so by dialing *55 from any cell phone or 1-800-525-5555 from any landline, and report emergencies to 911.