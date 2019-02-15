NSP Urges Preparedness for another Round of Winter Weather

FEBRUARY 15, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Cupid’s arrow will likely be followed by a few inches of snow and cold weather for much of Nebraska over the next two days. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is urging drivers to be prepared as the weather may affect travel throughout the state.

“Unfortunately, Nebraskans have become used to winter weather this season,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We urge motorists to be safe on the roads and follow the tips public safety officials have issued several times already this winter.”

The National Weather Service expects the greatest areas of impact will be from northern and central to southeastern Nebraska, with the potential for snow to fall throughout Friday and Saturday.

Travelers are urged to check the most up-to-date travel conditions available through 511 Nebraska, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. Motorists can also view real-time conditions with the NDOT Plow Tracker system, featuring cameras mounted on plows throughout the state.

“Troopers and our public safety partners will be out on the road working to assist any motorists in need of help,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Our partners at NDOT will also be working hard to keep Nebraska roadways clear with their team spread throughout the state.”

Drivers should follow these reminders for traveling in extreme weather conditions:

· Always wear your seat belt and never drive faster than conditions allow.

· Blowing and drifting snow can reduce visibility. Travel only when absolutely necessary.

· If you must travel, use well-traveled routes and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Let others know where you are going, your route, and when you will arrive.

· If you do become stranded while traveling, stay in your vehicle until help arrives.

· Be sure to keep a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle as you travel.

The NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.