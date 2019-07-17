NSP urges preparedness for excessive heat

JULY 17, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — With extremely hot weather predicted for the next several days across much of the state, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is urging motorists to be prepared. Plan ahead for your trip by packing a travel survival kit.

“When it gets this hot, it doesn’t take long for the heat to affect people,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We want people to remember that if they become stranded on the road, they can call the NSP Highway Helpline to reach NSP dispatchers and request help from a trooper.”

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for a large part of central and eastern Nebraska and Heat Advisories for additional counties throughout the state. Heat Index readings are expected to be to reach more than 100 degrees in each of the next three days.

NSP recommends that motorists keep a travel survival kit in their vehicle that can help in the event they become stranded. These items could include:

Water – one gallon plus one bottle per person

High-energy or dehydrated foods

Phone chargers

Sunscreen and protective clothing

Tool kit

Flashlight with extra batteries

Tow rope

First Aid kit

Any motorist in need of assistance can reach the NSP Highway Helpline by dialing *55 from a cell phone or 1-800-525-5555 from any phone.