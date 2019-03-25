NU Board of Regents to meet March 29

Lincoln, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday in Lincoln. Committee meetings begin at 9 a.m. and the Board meeting begins at 11 a.m.

The meeting will lead off with presentations on the university’s efforts to meet Nebraska’s workforce demands in critical STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields, as well as a report on NU’s economic impact across the state.

The university has partnered with Tripp Umbach, a leading leading independent firm, to analyze its impact by campus, region and legislative district.

Items for the Board meeting include: Creation of a graduate certificate in rural economic and community vitality in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, creation of bachelor’s degrees in medical humanities at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, creation of a STEM TRAIL Center at UNO and a change in the budget to the Williams Science Hall renovation at UNMC to create space for Academic Services and the High School Alliance.