NU Gymnastics Coach Kendig Announces Retirement

Nebraska Women’s Gymnastics Head Coach Dan Kendig announced his retirement effective immediately on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Kendig has guided the Nebraska women’s gymnastics program for 25 seasons, leading the Huskers to 14 conference titles and 12 Super Six Finals appearances.

“We thank Dan for his contributions to the Nebraska women’s gymnastics program over the past-quarter century and wish him well in the future,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said.

Kendig coached 150 All-Americans and 12 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans during his tenure at Nebraska.

“I have had the great fortune of coaching at Nebraska for more than two decades and have cherished every moment of that time,” Kendig said. “My greatest memories will be the opportunity to work with so many talented and high-achieving young women who have excelled in the gym, in the classroom and in the community.

“I have worked with many great people at Nebraska and developed countless life-long friendships. I am proud of what we accomplished and have been blessed with great assistant coaches and student-athletes through the years. I want to thank the great people of Nebraska for the wonderful memories.”

Heather Brink will serve as the Interim Head Coach for Nebraska for the 2018-19 season. An NCAA All-Around champion with the Huskers, Brink has been an assistant at Nebraska for eight seasons, including the past four as Associate Head Coach.