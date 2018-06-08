class="post-template-default single single-post postid-316135 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Nuckolls County Awarded Grant for Rural Development | KRVN Radio

Nuckolls County Awarded Grant for Rural Development

BY Senator Deb Fischer News Release | June 8, 2018
Home News Regional News
Nuckolls County Awarded Grant for Rural Development

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, issued the following statement today after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Nuckolls County will receive a $50,000 Economic Impact Initiative Grant for a new county fairgrounds building:

“I am pleased to announce today that USDA is awarding a grant to Nuckolls County for its new fairground facility. After completion, livestock exhibitors will be able to show their animals with updated electrical accommodations. With a new fairgrounds facility, generations of Nebraskans will be able to participate in educational and agricultural opportunities for years to come.”

 Click here for more information about the grant.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments