Nuckolls County Awarded Grant for Rural Development

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, issued the following statement today after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Nuckolls County will receive a $50,000 Economic Impact Initiative Grant for a new county fairgrounds building:

“I am pleased to announce today that USDA is awarding a grant to Nuckolls County for its new fairground facility. After completion, livestock exhibitors will be able to show their animals with updated electrical accommodations. With a new fairgrounds facility, generations of Nebraskans will be able to participate in educational and agricultural opportunities for years to come.”

