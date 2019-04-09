Nuckolls County pursuit nets arrest

Superior, Neb. — The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office reports a high speed chase took place Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a statement that a white SUV was going southbound at 112 mph on Highway 14, just about three miles north of Superior.

The statement says The driver failed to stop and attempted to flee as it passed trucks and cars at a high rate of speed, running one semi off onto the shoulder.

The statement says the vehicle continued into the north edge of Superior at a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude the sheriff.

The subject, a male with a Georgia drivers license and driving a Texas plated vehicle was located by the sheriff and the chief deputy in his car at the motel at the north edge of Superior.

The subject was arrested for 112 mph in a 65 mph zone and willful reckless driving.