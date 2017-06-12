Numerous cattle killed after semi crashes

YORK – A semitrailer hauling cattle rolled over late Sunday afternoon on Highway 81 near Mycogen west of York.

The York Fire Department was dispatched at 5:41 p.m. to the rollover. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a southbound tractor-trailer hauling 31 head of cattle driven by Kelly Fritz of Fullerton lost control of the semi, over-corrected and rolled the semitrailer.

Fritz was taken to York General with unknown injuries. Seven cattle were killed in the accident. A portable corral was built for the rest of the cattle to escape the trailer. Seatbelt was in use by Fritz. Traffic was reduced to one lane during the cleanup.