class="post-template-default single single-post postid-294179 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Nurses would get special protection under Nebraska bill | KRVN Radio

Nurses would get special protection under Nebraska bill

BY Associated Press | March 1, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nurses would get special protection under Nebraska bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A bill designed to give nurses and doctors special protections from assaults with bodily fluids has advanced in the Nebraska Legislature.

Senators gave the measure first-round approval Wednesday with a 33-0 vote. Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha says the measure would add health care professionals to a protected class that includes police and firefighters. Attacking a public safety officer with a bodily fluid is already a stand-alone crime.

McDonnell says nurses and doctors deserve the same protection as first responders because they often work alongside them and provide a valuable community service.

Opponents say the measure classifies residents differently and opens the door to other special protections for specific groups.

The measure advanced to the second round of three votes.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments