Nursing home closing in southern Nebraska

BY Associated Press | February 21, 2019
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) _ Health system officials say they can’t afford to keep open a nursing home in the southern Nebraska community of Cambridge, so they’re closing it.

Tri Valley Health System announced Wednesday that it will be shuttering Cambridge Manor on June 30. The system says it’s losing $143 per patient per day at the nursing home.

Tri Valley Health interim CEO Keith Leudders says government payments are just not enough to stay open.

Leudders says he and his staff are working with residents and their families on transferring the residents.

The system also says it’s losing $300,000 a year at an assisted living apartment complex in town known as the Heritage Plaza.

