October is breast cancer awareness month

“Think Pink” events during the month of October are aimed at breast cancer awareness. But authorities say breast cancer doesn’t discriminate by gender. About 25-hundred men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the U-S, along with 250-thousand women. Lynn Erdman with the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses encourages both women and men to pay attention to small changes in their bodies…

“It may be changes in skin coloring, it could be a dimpling, it could be a lump that forms – it could be a number of different changes,” she said. “Then, it’s important to have a follow-up, to see what are the next steps for determining whether you have a problem.”

The risk of breast cancer among women increases with age and Erdman encourages them to determine whether to have screenings annually or every other year.