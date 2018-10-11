October is Weatherization Month

October 10, 2018 ~ The Smith family had been feeling tired and out of sorts this fall, which they attributed to the low temperature they had set their thermostat to keep their heating costs down. Fortunately, the family had submitted an application to Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska (Mid) for the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). In the course of routine health and safety testing at the initial inspection, the Housing Technician found dangerous carbon monoxide levels which were making the Smith family sick. The problem with the improperly vented water heater was corrected, additional energy efficiency measures were installed and the family is now safer and more comfortable in their home.

October 1st marked the beginning of National Weatherization Month. Approximately 40,000 homes are weatherized every year with Department of Energy (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program funds which supports nearly 8,500 jobs across the nation and achieves an overall energy savings of $340 million each year. Homes that have been weatherized save an average of $283 per year on energy costs, $514 on medical expenses, and see a decrease of 30% in overall heating costs.

Mid’s Weatherization Assistance Program is in full swing with added funding opportunities, program additions, and continued efforts to improve the sustainability of homes in our region. Mid’s WAP weatherized 55 homes in 2018 and since the initial launch with Mid in 1975, the program has served 11,888 homes throughout the agency’s 27 county service area. In addition to traditional energy saving measures such as attic and sidewall insulation, the WAP recently added some new aspects to its program, including refrigerator replacements if permitted by the National Energy Audit.

For more information on Mid’s Weatherization Assistance Program or the National Weatherization Month, please visit our website at www.communityactionmidne.com or contact us at 308-865-1354.