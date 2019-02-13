Off-duty Lincoln officer credited for helping save man from fire

Lincoln, Neb. — An off-duty police officer is being crediting with helping get a man out of his burning home in Lincoln.

Lincoln police say officer Taylor Murphy was in civilian clothes and driving to work Monday afternoon when a girl flagged her down about seven blocks southwest of the state Capitol. The girl said there was a fire at her home nearby and that she couldn’t get another resident to flee to safety.

Police say Murphy went inside the smoke-filled half of a two-story duplex, found the 40-year-old man and, with the help of an on-duty officer who arrived, got the man out.

Murphy reported some symptoms of smoke inhalation but declined treatment and later completed her shift. No other injuries were reported. Investigators say the fire was caused by items left on a hot stove.