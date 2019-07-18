Officer finds explosive device in Lincoln alley

Lincoln, Neb. — Authorities say the Lincoln fire department used a robot to pick up for disposal an explosive device found in an alley.

Station KOLN reports that a police officer responding to a call a few blocks south of downtown found the device around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lincoln Fire & Rescue Department robot was deployed, and it moved the device into a special container for disposal.

Authorities intend to investigate how the device got there and find out more about its type and potential.