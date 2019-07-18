class="post-template-default single single-post postid-396513 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Officer finds explosive device in Lincoln alley | KRVN Radio

Officer finds explosive device in Lincoln alley

BY Associated Press | July 18, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Officer finds explosive device in Lincoln alley

Lincoln, Neb. — Authorities say the Lincoln fire department used a robot to pick up for disposal an explosive device found in an alley.

Station KOLN reports that a police officer responding to a call a few blocks south of downtown found the device around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lincoln Fire & Rescue Department robot was deployed, and it moved the device into a special container for disposal.
Authorities intend to investigate how the device got there and find out more about its type and potential.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments