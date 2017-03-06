Officer’s cruiser struck pedestrian in crosswalk, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Police say a woman was hospitalized after she was struck by an officer’s patrol vehicle in a Lincoln crosswalk.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the woman was hit just after 9 p.m. Friday. An accident report says Officer Patrick Wingfield was headed north before turning left to head west on Normal Boulevard. The report says Wingfield reported that he saw the woman in the north-south crosswalk too late to swerve. He was on his way to a call but was not using his flashing lights or siren.

Police say low visibility and the woman’s black clothes may have been contributed to the accident.

No citations have been issued. A police spokeswoman says the accident will be reviewed by the department’s safety committee to determine whether Wingfield should be disciplined.